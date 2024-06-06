On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
60 in 60: #59 Utah State’s Logan Pili (Linebacker)

Jun 6, 2024, 1:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #59 is Utah State‘s Logan Pili (LB).

 

Utah State’s Logan Pili

Pili is a sophomore linebacker from Provo, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Pili was a three-star prospect and the 11th-ranked player in the state of Utah.

In his senior year at Timpview High School, he posted 53 tackles, one sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception which earned him a spot on the 2020 Polynesian Bowl roster.

Pili started his collegiate career by redshirting at BYU. He played in he appeared in three games and had seven tackles.

Pili moved north in 2023 to suit up for the Utah State Aggies. He played in 12 games and finished with 31 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

Logan has two brothers, Keenan and Trajan, who both played football with the BYU Cougars.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2024, for the third year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

