UPDATE: Police say missing Sandy woman was found ‘safe and sound’

UPDATE: The missing 31-year-old woman from Sandy has been found, according to the Sandy Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The department said Victoria Veit was found safe and sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy City Police Department (@sandycitypolice)

SANDY — A Sandy woman has been missing since Wednesday, prompting police to send out an alert asking for the public’s help.

Victoria Veit, 31, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. near Civic Center Drive and Monroe, according to Sandy Police Department. That’s address is near the Hale Centre Theater and Sandy City Hall.

Police said Veit has light brown shoulder-length curly hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and is said to have a medium build.

Sandy police asked that anyone with information on Veit to call Sandy Police Department and reference case Sy24—26325.