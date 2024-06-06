On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Police say missing Sandy woman was found ‘safe and sound’

Jun 6, 2024, 2:27 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

woman with curly hair and ice cream...

Sandy police said Victoria Veit was last seen on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Sandy. (Sandy Police Department)

(Sandy Police Department)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

UPDATE: The missing 31-year-old woman from Sandy has been found, according to the Sandy Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The department said Victoria Veit was found safe and sound.

SANDY — A Sandy woman has been missing since Wednesday, prompting police to send out an alert asking for the public’s help.

Victoria Veit, 31, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. near Civic Center Drive and Monroe, according to Sandy Police Department. That’s address is near the Hale Centre Theater and Sandy City Hall.

Police said Veit has light brown shoulder-length curly hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and is said to have a medium build.

Sandy police asked that anyone with information on Veit to call Sandy Police Department and reference case Sy24—26325.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

ARUP Blood Services employees said they've seen positive trends in the last year since FDA guidance...

Shelby Lofton

ARUP blood services said updated donation guidelines help donors and patients

ARUP Blood Services employees said they've seen positive trends in the last year since FDA guidance was updated.

15 minutes ago

Dash camera video catching the red Cadillac crossing lanes and almost hitting on coming traffic bef...

Lindsay Aerts

Dashcam video captures car veering into multiple Ogden homes, one man hospitalized

Dramatic video captured the moment when a car veered off the road and plowed into multiple houses in Ogden Wednesday afternoon.

37 minutes ago

FILE: 500 W 11400 S experiencing buckling on it's road....

Daniel Woodruff

UDOT crews keep close eye on road buckling as temperatures heat up

As Utah’s weather heats up, transportation crews are closely watching for road buckling.

48 minutes ago

Kenneth Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. (Courtesy: Kenneth Applegate)...

Emma Benson

Utah dad’s journey from hypertension to health

At age 25, Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. At first, he didn't think it was a big deal, until things became more serious.

1 hour ago

Ida M. Cotten park was donated to the city in 2019. (Salt Lake City Public Lands)...

Eliza Pace

Salt Lake City seeks public input on improving public park

Salt Lake City is asking for the public's input on the Ida M. Cotten Park in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.

2 hours ago

The resource map for the San Rafael Swell Recreation area. (BLM)...

Larry D. Curtis

Public input wanted for San Rafael Swell travel management plan

A travel management plan for the San Rafael Swell in central Utah covers a lot of ground with a lot of trails and offers four plans, each with a different emphasis.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

UPDATE: Police say missing Sandy woman was found ‘safe and sound’