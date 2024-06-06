On the Site:
Former Home Of John Stockton For Sale For $4.1 Million

Jun 6, 2024, 2:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah home once belonging to Jazz legend John Stockton is up for sale with a whopping $4.1 million price tag.

The house, located on Utah’s prestigious Walker Lane features six bedrooms, five baths, and is listed at just under 6,200 square feet.

The home has an official asking price of $4,195,000

“Set on a beautifully landscaped lot, the property boasts a private backyard oasis featuring large outdoor living space with a heated pool, spa, pergola covered gathering area with fireplace, cooking area and large basketball court perfect for both relaxation and entertaining,” the listing reads.

The house also features two kitchens, a game area, and a theater room.

Records show Stockton owned the home between 1993 and 2011. The longtime Jazz point guard now lives in his native Spokane, Washington.

Stockton Found Home In Utah As Jazz Great

Though Stockton hasn’t lived in Utah for over a decade, he helped put the state on the map during his 19 seasons with the Jazz.

During his time with the Jazz, Stockton was named to 10 All-Stars teams, the second most in franchise history, 11 All-NBA teams, and five All-Defensive teams.

The Gonzaga product is considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, having set the mark for most career assists and steals, both records that are believed to be unbreakable in the modern game.

Stockton is the Jazz’s franchise leader in games played, assists, and steals, and ranks second in win shares and points.

With a statue sitting next to Karl Malone’s in front of the Delta Center, Stockton retired with career averages of 13.1 points, 10.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, and is a member of the league’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

