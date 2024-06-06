Wednesday’s Child: Leo, 11, hopes to be adopted in a family while keeping strong sibling connections

LAYTON – Inside Layton Hills Mall you’ll find the Colosseum, a place to play minute golf, virtual reality games, and laser tag. It’s a place 11-year-old Leo could spend his entire day.

“Leo personally is a free spirit. He is very involved and will always participate in any event,” said Ilse Serrano, Leo’s Youth Connections Advocate at Raise the Future. “He loves to play games, learn new games, play outside, and try new things.”

“Hiking, my favorite!” said Leo.

Leo likes being around people, and as you spend time with him he’ll open up about the things that make him happy, like eating at Chick-fil-a, watching Batman, and playing kick ball. But the thing he loves the most, and loves to talk about the most, is his family.

“I’ve got sisters, two sisters, and three brothers,” said Leo as he described his siblings.

Leo has lived in foster care for three years, and those sibling connections are important to him. He’s looking for an adoptive family that will keep them strong.

“He loves his siblings, and so whatever family he ends up with it’s important to keep those connections as he grows up,” said Eryn Dietrich, a Recruitment Coordinator for Raise the Future.

Leo needs a family that can meet his energy, a family that he can build trust with as he learns new things.

“He needs that loving family to help guide him and teach him throughout his whole life and not only love him but be a good friend to him and make him feel comfortable and loved,” Dietrich said.

Leo describes wanting to be a firefighter when he grows up, and he says he would like to visit a fire station with his forever family to learn more about the work they do.

“Leo shines when his confidence builds while learning new things, he expresses himself more openly when trust is built,” said Serrano. “What stands out about Leo is he loves to be involved and always likes learning new things.”

To learn more about Leo contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.