On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Salt Lake County ‘cool zones’ available to public as temperatures rise

Jun 6, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With a heat wave, Salt Lake County officials are encouraging the public to take advantage of “cool zones “at county libraries and senior centers.

“We know as the temperatures get hotter, there’s a lot of health-related issues that can come from overheating,” said Chris Jones, communications director for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We’re going to make sure that there’s always a place for somewhere to go.”

The cool zones are open to the public during business hours. The senior centers are open to those 60 and older. The libraries are open to people of all ages.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a house, it doesn’t matter if you have a big house, it doesn’t matter if you can have air conditioning at your own home. You are more than welcome to come in and use the facilities,” Jones said.

A man at a senior center enjoying his time at the cool center.

A man at a senior center enjoying his time at the cool center. (KSL TV)

Jones said the cool zones become popular once the temperatures start heating up. The cool zones are free, but may be fees to access certain amenities and programs.

The county has an interactive map that displays which locations serve as cool zones.

Below are tips to keep in mind from Salt Lake County to try and avoid heat-related illnesses:

  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and liquids and avoiding alcohol and caffeine.
  • Wear appropriate clothing – light-colored and lightweight fabrics work best.
  • Stay indoors during midday when outside temperatures are hottest, usually between noon and 3 p.m.
  • Take it easy, avoiding exercise and strenuous activity when it’s hottest outside.
  • Know the warning signs of heat-related illness, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid heart rate, chest pain, and difficulty breathing.
  • Seek a Cool Zone – visit a county facility to escape the heat.

Extreme heat is leading cause of weather-related deaths; how to protect yourself

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Zion National Park...

Alex Cabrero

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat

Officials at Zion National Park are warning visitors and hikers about potentially record-breaking heat starting Thursday.

24 hours ago

A no trespassing sign over nearby trail in Clarkson warning hikers to not enter without permission....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

A Cache Valley town and landowner clash over access to trails

People in a Cache Valley community are worried about one landowner's plans, as they're seeing access cut off to several popular trails.

2 days ago

A 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024, a...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend after park rangers say she was gored by a bison that was "defending its space."

2 days ago

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources want you to be prepared with safety knowledge incase you co...

Mark Jones

How you can avoid conflicts with moose in Utah

Before heading into the mountains, the Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to know how to respond incase you come across a moose.

3 days ago

Toquerville Falls...

Mary Culbertson

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

The Washington County Sheriff is warning the public after two men were injured at Toquerville Falls.

4 days ago

Search and rescue crewws head out in an effort to help two stranded hikers. The hikers were eventua...

Mark Jones

Two men stranded on Mount Timpanogos safely rescued by DPS helicopter

The Department of Public Safety rescued to stranded hikers off of Mount Timpanogos Saturday afternoon after the hikers became concerned about their safety.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Salt Lake County ‘cool zones’ available to public as temperatures rise