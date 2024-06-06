SALT LAKE CITY — With a heat wave, Salt Lake County officials are encouraging the public to take advantage of “cool zones “at county libraries and senior centers.

“We know as the temperatures get hotter, there’s a lot of health-related issues that can come from overheating,” said Chris Jones, communications director for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We’re going to make sure that there’s always a place for somewhere to go.”

The cool zones are open to the public during business hours. The senior centers are open to those 60 and older. The libraries are open to people of all ages.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a house, it doesn’t matter if you have a big house, it doesn’t matter if you can have air conditioning at your own home. You are more than welcome to come in and use the facilities,” Jones said.

Jones said the cool zones become popular once the temperatures start heating up. The cool zones are free, but may be fees to access certain amenities and programs.

The county has an interactive map that displays which locations serve as cool zones.

Below are tips to keep in mind from Salt Lake County to try and avoid heat-related illnesses:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and liquids and avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

Wear appropriate clothing – light-colored and lightweight fabrics work best.

Stay indoors during midday when outside temperatures are hottest, usually between noon and 3 p.m.

Take it easy, avoiding exercise and strenuous activity when it’s hottest outside.

Know the warning signs of heat-related illness, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid heart rate, chest pain, and difficulty breathing.

Seek a Cool Zone – visit a county facility to escape the heat.