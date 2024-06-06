Public input wanted for San Rafael Swell travel management plan

PRICE — A travel management plan for the San Rafael Swell in central Utah covers a lot of ground with a lot of trails and offers four plans, each with a different emphasis.

Public input is sought on the plans that will manage roads, access and use to the Bureau of Land Management-operated area that is south of Price.

The public input period will close July 22.

“Substantive comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” option at the he BLM National NEPA Register (preferred), emailed to blm_ut_pr_comments@blm.gov , or delivered to the BLM Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501. Additional information, including planning documents and maps with proposed route designations, are available at the BLM National NEPA Register,” BLM said.

Alternative maps exist that would require no change compared to the currently used alternative. Alternative B prioritizes the protection of resources, including wildlife habitats, natural and cultural resources, ecosystems, and landscapes. It would use more constrained access to off-highway vehicles, called OHVs, in the report.

In areas without special species habitats or resource areas, routes would be retained for public motorized experiences. It would retain 1,112 miles of routes designated as open to OHVS, compared with the current 1,330 miles.

By contrast, Alternative C increases OHV open access to 1,522 miles, and Alternative D increases it to 1,924 miles. Each of the plans has other potential route designations besides open.

San Rafael Swell: How to make a substantive comment by LarryDCurtis on Scribd