Utah Basketball Announces Hire For Second Open Assistant Coach Job

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are a step closer to being whole again after announcing they have hired Josh Eilert to fill their second open assistant coach position.

About a month ago the Utes announced the addition of Loren “Lo” Leath to their staff after losing both DeMarlo Slocum and Chris Burgess within a week of each other.

“We’re thrilled to have Josh and his wonderful family join the Utah men’s basketball program,” head coach Craig Smith said. “Josh is an excellent coach in all facets. He is well rounded in all phases of the game and articulates the game in a clear and concise manner. Josh has an excellent background in player development and will specifically work with the ‘bigs’ in our program. He also has a vast knowledge of the Big 12, having played and coached in it for nearly two decades; which will be very impactful as we head into that conference this season.”

What Josh Eilert Brings To The Table For Utah Basketball

Eilert comes to Utah after 17 seasons with West Virginia, the last of which was spent as the Mountaineers’ interim head coach after Bob Huggins left the program.

While at West Virginia, Eilert helped the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournament berths, five Sweet 16 appearances, and one Final Four appearance back in 2010.

Perhaps most important of all, however, is that Eilert brings extensive knowledge of the Big 12 and what it will take for the Utes to compete in one of the- if not the best basketball conference in the country.

“I would like to thank Coach Smith and the University of Utah administration for this incredible opportunity,” Eilert said. “I have an immense amount of respect for Coach Smith for the way in which he runs his program and the success he has had along the way. I am thrilled to remain a member of the Big 12 Conference, a league that I have spent 17 years in. My family and I are eager to join the Salt Lake City community and represent the University of Utah and this storied basketball program! Go Utes!”

