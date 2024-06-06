Salt Lake City seeks public input on improving public park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is asking for the public’s input on the Ida M. Cotten Park in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.

The park, which sits at 1815 South and 300 East, was selected as one of the Reimagine Neighborhood Parks to receive funding from the Parks, Trails, & Open Space General Obligation Bond, which was approved in 2022.

The bond seeks to invest in and restore underutilized parks to give people better access to green spaces and improve the quality of existing parks.

City leaders have set up a survey for public input on upgrades from lighting to playground equipment.