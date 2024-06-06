Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Mock Draft Round-Up 3.0

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA Draft is just under three weeks away and with the lottery in the rearview mirror, it’s officially mock draft season for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz dropped two spots in the lottery and will own the 10th, 29th, and 32nd picks in the June 26-27 draft.

Here’s a look at who the top mock drafts have the Jazz selecting later this month.

Utah Jazz Mock Draft Round-Up: 3.0

10. Rob Dillingham – G – Kentucky

Stats: 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds: .475/.444/.796

Yahoo Sports Krysten Peek has the Jazz selecting Rob Dillingham with their first selection in this year’s draft.

Dillingham has had a strange pre-draft process skipping drills at the NBA Combine and opting not to participate in a pro day.

The guard is one of the best shooters and scorers in the draft, but measured in at 6-foot-1 and 164 pounds which would make him one of the smallest players in the NBA.

29. AJ Johnson – G – Australia

Stats: 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists: .350/.278/.538

AJ Johnson is one of the bigger unknowns in the draft after hardly playing in Australia last season.

However, his 6-foot-5 frame, athleticism, and playmaking made a strong impression at the combine.

10. Nikola Topic – G – Mega MIS

Stats: 18.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds: .523/.259/.855

Nikola Topic was once viewed as the top player in this year’s draft, but a series of knee injuries, later revealed to be a torn ACL has seen his stock drop late in this year’s process.

Topic is one of the top passers in the draft and finishes well at the rim, but shot just 26 percent from three, and his once rumored seven-foot wingspan measured in at just over 6-foot-5.

Regardless, Topic stands a full 6-foot-7 and showed promising production against significant opposition at just 18 years old.

29. Justin Edwards – Wing – Kentucky

Stats: 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists: .486/.365/.776

Justin Edwards was a top-three recruit in the class of 2023, but failed to live up to those lofty expectations last season at Kentucky.

Edwards measured in at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and still had solid shoot averages as a freshman.

10. Ron Holland – Wing – Ignite

Stats: 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists: .474/.239/.682

Ron Holland was the top recruit in the 2023 high school class but chose to play for the G League Ignite rather than play one season in college.

Without a true point guard on the roster, the 6-foot-6 Holland had to carry an unusually large role both as a scorer and playmaker in the G League, and generated mixed results.

Ron Holland’s shooting numbers are concerning, but he has the type of star upside that could make him an intriguing fit for the @utahjazz in this year’s draft. #TakeNote https://t.co/L5YwDIZZXt — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 8, 2024

Holland’s aggression on both ends of the floor is a major plus, but his 24 percent three-point success rate is a significant red flag, as was his negative assist-to-turnover ratio.

29. Johnny Furphy – Wing – Kansas

Stats: 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists: .466/.352/.765

Johnny Furphy was not expected to climb into the NBA Draft conversation after committing to Kansas, but a strong freshman season has made him a likely first-round pick.

Furphy has legitimate NBA height at 6-foot-7.5, but disappointing athletic numbers.

29. Jaylon Tyson – G – California

Stats: 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists: .465/.360/.796

Jaylon Tyson had a breakout year at California after a tumultuous start to his career with stops at Texas and Texas Tech.

Jaylon Tyson is a common name mocked to the @utahjazz during the pre-draft process. Will he still be on the board late in the first round, and how would he fit with the Jazz? #TakeNote | @kslsports https://t.co/W1iPW2F0m9 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 31, 2024

Though he lacks star potential, his well-rounded game, on-court leadership, and connective style of play would complement the Jazz’s existing roster, while helping mask some of the warts in the team’s current backcourt.

10. Cody Williams – F – Colorado

Stats: 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists: .552/.415/.714

Cody Williams was once projected as a potential top overall pick, but injuries derailed the back half of his freshman season at Colorado, and the forward is now entrenched firmly in the back half of the lottery.

With a need for size, athleticism, and upside, Cody Williams could be a strong fit for the @utahjazz in this year’s NBA Draft. #takenote https://t.co/NoCqsuoqUS — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 6, 2024

The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody has excellent size at 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, but needs to add weight to his 178-pound frame.

Williams shot the ball well at Colorado, but did so on limited attempts, and will need to show more aggression to live up to his NBA potential.

29. Kyshawn George – G – Miami

Stats: 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists: .426/.408/.778

Kyshawn George was an unheralded recruit out of Switzerland, but his 6-foot-7 frame, playmaking, and sharp shooting have placed him firmly in the first round of most mock drafts.

George is a below-average athlete, and at 20 years old is older than most freshmen, but his combination of size, passing, and shooting is intriguing.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

