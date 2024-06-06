BYU Football Receives Commitment From 2025 Quarterback Prospect

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has added a quarterback for its 2025 recruiting class.

On Thursday, the Cougars received a commitment from Nolan Keeney out of Tualatin, Oregon.

Keeney is a three-star prospect and is the No. 43 ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class in 247Sports’ Composite ranking.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Keeney was on BYU’s radar for a while, but they didn’t officially offer him a scholarship until last month. Nearly three weeks after receiving an offer, Keeney ended his recruitment and committed to BYU.

“First off I’d like to thank God, because without him I wouldn’t be in this position. I’d like to thank my family and coaches for supporting me through this whole process,” wrote Keeney on X. “After a lot of thought and prayer, I am excited to announce my commitment to BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY. I’d like to thank Coach A-Rod for blessing me with this opportunity. I can’t wait to be apart of this family!”

Keeney picked BYU over reported offers from Boise State, Houston, Colorado State, San Diego State, Utah State, and others.

Nolan Keeney commits to BYU Football

During his junior season at Tualatin High, Keeney broke his collarbone, which caused him to miss all but four weeks of the regular season.

Keeney was a critical addition to BYU’s recruiting efforts. Like many programs, the Cougars look to sign one high school quarterback every season. BYU’s other quarterback targets they had offered for the 2025 cycle, such as Luke Carney (Syracuse) and Grady Adamson (Georgia Tech), committed to other programs.

Keeney is viewed as a dual-threat quarterback prospect. He’s rushed for seven touchdowns in the past two seasons of his prep career at Tualatin.

BYU football has a history with Tualatin High School. One of their retired jerseys at LaVell Edwards Stadium includes a player who prepped at Tualatin. That’s former Doak Walker Award-winning running back Luke Staley.

The addition of Keeney brings BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to seven commits. Four of those commits are on the offensive side of the ball, two are on defense, and one is a specialist.

