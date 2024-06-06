Dashcam video captures car veering into multiple Ogden homes, one man hospitalized

OGDEN — Dramatic video captured the moment when a car veered off the road and plowed into multiple houses in Ogden Wednesday afternoon.

Ogden police said the crash happened on Harrison Boulevard and 29th Street, right across from Ogden High School. In video captured by a Tesla dashcam and posted by Jake Kilgore shows a red Cadillac crossing multiple lanes of traffic, plowing into parked cars and homes.

Witnesses told KSL TV a man was sitting in his car in the driveway of one of those homes, and was pinned in the car. Dezmond Guillen said his 30-year-old brother, Edgar Guillen, was “crushed” when he was hit.

“He has nine ribs broken. His two lines from both sides have holes in them that are collapsed,” Dezmond Guillen said.

Police said the red Cadillac was driven by 22-year-old John Green from Ogden. Police believe Green fell asleep at the wheel.

“Two traffic investigators responded to the scene and determined that the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel, which caused him to cross lanes and strike the parked cars,” wrote Ogden police Lt. Will Farr in a post on Facebook.

“An investigation was conducted into impairment. It was determined by the traffic investigators that drug and alcohol impairment was not a factor,” the post states.

Farr told KSL TV that investigators performed “standard and advanced” field sobriety tests and found no impairment. Police cited Green for “failure to keep safe and improper look out,” and released him from custody.

Dezmond Guillen and his family believe that Green was impaired, citing bloodshot eyes and a staggering walk.

“He got out of the car. He ran from the scene. He came back out there. He saw the ambulance. He came back in a different shirt,” Dezmond Guillen said.

They believe a citation was not enough punishment for Green.

“I feel like there’s a lot more that needs that had to be done,” Dezmond Guillen said. “Just seeing (my brother) in pain and not being able to move and just being so confusing him, not knowing where he’s at and he just makes me really upset that it ended up having to go this route.”

The Guillen family has set up a GoFundMe* for Edgar Guillen.

Ogden police also issued a warning about the dangers of drowsy driving.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.