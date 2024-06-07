Two dogs rescued from bathroom, keeping pets safe this summer

ST. GEORGE — Two dogs were found locked in a park restroom while in the summer heat, according to the Washington City Fire Department.

On Thursday morning, officials reported the dogs were not injured and were taken to the animal shelter.

“Remember, rising temperatures can be tough on our furry friends! Keep your pets safe and hydrated by providing plenty of fresh water and a cool, shaded spot to relax,” Washington City FD said in a Facebook post.

American Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter had a message for pet owners in a 2023 press release.

“As extreme heat is as dangerous for pets as for people, we want to empower owners with knowledge and user-friendly tools that can help protect beloved companions,” executive director Jeremiah Lafranca said. “As temperatures soar, pets are vulnerable to heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. It’s crucial for pet owners to understand the signs of distress and take immediate action.”

American Red Cross created an app you can use to get information in the case your pet is having an emergency.

The Humane Society of Utah had advice posted to their webpage of ways to keep pets safe as temperatures continue to rise.

Officials did not say if the two dogs had owners or were abandoned by someone.

Tips from The Humane Society of Utah

Keep pets indoors more often during extreme heat, do not leave them outside all day.

Make sure pets have a cool place to retreat to in the yard, such as a shady spot. Keep in mind that some outdoor dog houses can be hotter than the outdoor temps.

Cool and fresh water should be available to pets at all times, both indoors and outdoors.

If the asphalt is too hot for your hands and feet, it is too hot for your pets. Place your hand on the sidewalk for 10 seconds to test the temperature.

Check pets for ticks, foxtails, and grass seeds following outdoor activity.

Ensure that your yard is free of plants which are toxic to dogs and cats such as lilies, sago palms, and rhododendrons, and be careful with use of insecticides and weed killers, which may be poisonous to your pets.

Make use of pet-safe sunscreens and bug repellents.

If your pet wants to share your plate at a summer BBQ, know what foods are not pet-safe, such as onions, avocados, olives, garlic, grapes, cooked bones, and alcohol.

Do not leave pets unattended near water– not all pets can swim! Limit the amount of pool water your pets drink, chlorine and other chemicals can be dangerous, and rinse your pets off after taking a swim in chlorinated or salty water. If your pet loves to cool off with a dip, consider investing in a pet lifejacket.

If you have a brachycephalic (short-nosed, flat-faced) breed such as a pug, Persian cat, or any type of bulldog, know that their short noses cause them to overheat quicker than other animals. Overweight and older pets are also at higher risk for heat stroke, so keep these furry friends in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

Do not leave pets unattended in vehicles! Doing so is a major risk for heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat-related death. Even if the vehicle is on and air-conditioning is running, leaving pets unsupervised can lead to other emergencies such as the animal accidentally shifting a gear or engine failure.

They also listed some symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including excessive panting, elevated body temperature, bloody stool, or weakness.