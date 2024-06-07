On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Restaurant in West Valley City strip mall catches on fire, one firefighter hurt

Jun 6, 2024, 7:46 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Firefighters at the El Pollo Royo restaurant at 4616 S. 4000 West after it caught fire....

Firefighters at the El Pollo Royo restaurant at 4616 S. 4000 West after it caught fire. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A strip mall in West Valley City had to be evacuated after a fire started in a Mexican restaurant Thursday afternoon, officials say.

West Valley City Fire told KSL the fire started in the El Pollo Royo restaurant at 4616 S. 4000 West.

Fire officials said six people exited the restaurant without injuries. Because the restaurant was a part of a strip mall, the whole mall was evacuated due to safety concerns.

According to officials, one firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries but is in stable condition.

Firefighters at the El Pollo Royo restaurant at 4616 S. 4000 West after it caught fire. (KSL TV) Firefighters at the El Pollo Royo restaurant at 4616 S. 4000 West after it caught fire. (KSL TV)

This is a breaking new story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Riverdale police car on the street and two SWAT officers on a roof as they served a search warran...

Michael Houck

Riverdale SWAT placed one person into custody after weekend shooting

Police in Davis County served a search warrant and placed a male into custody due to a shooting that hurt another person on Saturday.

12 seconds ago

Davis County School buses at the Bus Farm in Farmington on Friday, Sept. 13. (Matt Gade, Deseret Ne...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Davis School District, ex-employee reach $143,558 settlement in discrimination suit

Davis School District officials and a former employee tasked with investigating racial harassment cases have reached a settlement to resolve the lawsuit she filed against the school system over alleged discrimination.

10 minutes ago

...

Carlysle Price

Weber County garage “fully engulfed” by fire, fire officials say

A garage in Weber was "fully engulfed" early Thursday morning, according to the Weber Fire District.

52 minutes ago

Washington City Fire Department and Police Department rescued two dogs locked in a park bathroom Th...

Carlysle Price

Two dogs rescued from bathroom, keeping pets safe this summer

Two dogs were locked in a park restroom, according to Washington City Fire Department. Here are some ways to keep your pet safe this summer.

2 hours ago

St. George residents cool off while temperatures reach record-breaking. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

St. George’s residents battle extreme heat

When it starts getting hot outside, there is one spot in St. George many people start going to.

3 hours ago

ARUP Blood Services employees said they've seen positive trends in the last year since FDA guidance...

Shelby Lofton

ARUP blood services said updated donation guidelines help donors and patients

ARUP Blood Services employees said they've seen positive trends in the last year since FDA guidance was updated.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Restaurant in West Valley City strip mall catches on fire, one firefighter hurt