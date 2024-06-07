Restaurant in West Valley City strip mall catches on fire, one firefighter hurt

WEST VALLEY CITY — A strip mall in West Valley City had to be evacuated after a fire started in a Mexican restaurant Thursday afternoon, officials say.

West Valley City Fire told KSL the fire started in the El Pollo Royo restaurant at 4616 S. 4000 West.

Fire officials said six people exited the restaurant without injuries. Because the restaurant was a part of a strip mall, the whole mall was evacuated due to safety concerns.

According to officials, one firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries but is in stable condition.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated when more information is provided.