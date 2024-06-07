Weber County garage “fully engulfed” by fire, fire officials say

OGDEN —A garage in Weber was “fully engulfed” early Thursday morning, according to the Weber Fire District.

Firefighters said the homeowners called to report smoke and flames near 5950 S. 2400 East at approximately 12:40 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Weber Fire District said crews worked together to extinguish the fire in approximately 10 minutes, keeping the flames away from the house.

Some smoke reportedly entered the house.

Officials said a drone was used by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to assist with heat mapping and checking for extensions into the house.

The family was evacuated safely. They are temporarily displaced until building officials can assess their home’s safety.

Weber Fire District reportedly worked alongside the South Ogden Fire Dept., South Weber Fire Dept., and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were still on scene at 5 a.m. Thursday morning to manage “hot spots,” according to firefighters.

Weber Fire District stated the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s Office.