BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Looks To Use All 13 Scholarships

PROVO, Utah — Since he was hired in April, BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young has been hard at work building his first roster.

As summer practices began this week, Young has filled 11 of his 13 scholarship spots for the 2024-25 roster.

Some of his notable additions were retaining Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders. Young pointed out “good leadership” from both players during the first week of summer practices.

Finalizing the BYU basketball roster remains a “moving target”

When asked if he would have all 13 scholarship spots filled by the start of training camp in September, Young said he would like to. However, regarding the specific timeline, the first-year head coach is keeping his options open.

“It’s a moving target. Everything changes every five minutes. That’s one thing about having the staff all together; it’s a lot easier to move on that stuff as things happen,” said Young. “There’s a lot that is happening right before we came down here for things. We don’t have a timeline for it; we’re just trying to make good decisions.”

In those final two spots, he has some skills in mind for the next players to join.

“Shooting is always where I go to, always. So, I never can have too much shooting,” Young said. “Positionally, we’re looking at a little bit more size at different spots. And then, athleticism. That’s something I’ve been on from day one. We’re trying to check a lot of boxes with those last two spots. But I think those kinds of characteristics are ones that have stood out.”

One thing is for sure: Young and his staff will take big swings in rounding out the roster.

There have been reports that former Arizona signee guard Jamari Phillips is looking to visit BYU. Phillips is the No. 47 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class in 247Sports’ Composite ratings.

Another guard who BYU has reportedly contacted is Providence’s Garwey Dual and St. John’s forward Glenn Taylor.

On Thursday, 6-foot-9 Purdue signee Kanon Catchings was released from his letter of intent to the Boilermakers. Catchings played for new BYU basketball assistant Tim Fanning this past season with the Overtime Elite’s Cold Hearts squad.

So, Catchings could be a prospect to monitor for BYU’s roster construction efforts.

Like many of the prospects Young and his staff have pursued, Catchings will likely be pursued by high-level suitors across the country.

College basketball and NBA worlds are colliding in building rosters

Many college coaches have been frustrated with how roster construction occurs in the sport today. Young, who hasn’t been in college basketball in nearly two decades, has felt comfortable as he’s seeing the lines between college and pro blur more than ever.

“I’ve really been taken back by how much the NBA world -network-wise- is similar to [college basketball],” Young said on Thursday. “As far as scouts I know in the NBA or agents that I knew in the NBA world, different people that are connected, whether it’s AAU programs or high school programs, it’s just the worlds have really started to merge quite a bit over the last couple of years. [Since] I didn’t know the old way … I only know this way. But it surprised me at how much those two worlds have really been put together.”

BYU Basketball Scholarship Players for 2024-25 Season

As of June 6, 2024

* = Newcomer on 2024-25 roster

Trevin Knell – Redshirt-Senior

Trey Stewart – Senior

Fousseyni Traore – Senior

Mawot Mag* – Senior

Dawson Baker – Redshirt-Junior

Dallin Hall – Junior

Richie Saunders – Junior

Keba Keita* – Junior

Elijah Crawford* – Freshman

Egor Demin* – Freshman

Brody Kozlowski* – Freshman

