GUN VIOLENCE

Riverdale SWAT placed one person into custody after weekend shooting

Jun 6, 2024, 9:06 PM

A Riverdale police car on the street and two SWAT officers on a roof as they served a search warran...

A Riverdale police car on the street and two SWAT officers on a roof as they served a search warrant on a Riverdale home. (Courtesy: Bill Mccamey)

(Courtesy: Bill Mccamey)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

RIVERDALE — Police in Davis County served a search warrant and placed a male into custody due to a shooting that hurt another person on Saturday.

Lt. Matt Ward with the Ogden Police Department told KSL that Riverdale SWAT crews assisted them with searching a home near 320 Highland Drive on Thursday afternoon.

During the search, Ward said police took one male into custody, and they were turned over to detectives.

On Saturday, Ogden police said a person was shot near 123 N. Harrisville Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Police told KSL that officers recovered a firearm and discovered property damage. Police confirmed they had several people of interest, and victims have been identified but did not release their identities.

The person who was shot on Saturday had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ogden police.

Two Riverdale SWAT officers on a home while a search warrant is being served. (Courtesy: Bill Mccamey) A Riverdale police car on the street while a search warrant is being served. (Courtesy: Bill Mccamey)

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

