Riverdale SWAT placed one person into custody after weekend shooting

RIVERDALE — Police in Davis County served a search warrant and placed a male into custody due to a shooting that hurt another person on Saturday.

Lt. Matt Ward with the Ogden Police Department told KSL that Riverdale SWAT crews assisted them with searching a home near 320 Highland Drive on Thursday afternoon.

During the search, Ward said police took one male into custody, and they were turned over to detectives.

On Saturday, Ogden police said a person was shot near 123 N. Harrisville Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Police told KSL that officers recovered a firearm and discovered property damage. Police confirmed they had several people of interest, and victims have been identified but did not release their identities.

The person who was shot on Saturday had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ogden police.