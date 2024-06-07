On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Jun 7, 2024, 6:18 AM

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A view of the Eiffel Tower as The Olympic Rings are displayed 50 days befo...

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: A view of the Eiffel Tower as The Olympic Rings are displayed 50 days before the opening of the Olympic Games at Place Du Trocadero on June 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games.

The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. Each ring is 9 meters (30 feet) in diameter.

Thousands of athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.

There will be no shortage of iconic venues at the Paris Olympics.

The tower, nicknamed La Dame de Fer (The Iron Lady), will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics.

Men’s and women’s volleyball players will compete at the foot of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) monument. They will be watched by nearly 13,000 fans at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium on the nearby Champ de Mars, where Parisians and tourists like to have picnics on the grass or watch July 14 firework displays.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the tower.

The hugely popular landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the 2024 Games.

Two huge cranes were used overnight Friday to lift the 30—ton structure and mount it between the first and second floors of the tower.

The Olympic rings will be illuminated every night with 100,000 LED bulbs through the Paralympic Games that start Aug. 28, 17 days after the Olympics’ closing ceremony.

The Paralympics will bring together 4,400 athletes from 180 countries in 549 events and 22 sports. Many sports will take place near landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and the Grand Palais.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Badminton players show Casey Scott how to rally. (KSL TV)...

Tyson Jackson

Get in the Games with Casey Scott and the Utah Badminton Association

For this segment of Get in the Games, Casey Scott got to check out the sport of badminton with the Utah Badminton Association.

17 hours ago

FILE - Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 17,...

Associated Press

France files preliminary terrorism charges against teenager accused of plan to attack Olympic fans

The French interior minister says security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics.

7 days ago

The Olympic rings at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Salt Lake Cit...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah finalizes Olympic plans with winter sport federations, two more steps before final 2034 bid announcement

The Utah Committee for the games presented their plan Tuesday to several Winter Olympic Federations for the 2034 games

10 days ago

A basketball hoop at the Adaptive Arena in Bluffdale, which is a gym made for kids with some disabi...

Alex Cabrero

Get In The Games: Adaptive Arena welcomes kids with disabilities to play sports

A new gym is welcoming kids with a disability to play sports that are specifically designed for their needs.

15 days ago

this is a graphic treatment over a shot of downtown SLC, created for the story. (KSL TV)...

Ken Fall and Mike Headrick

Utah’s sports surge: What the state’s big plans could mean for future generations

Do big sports, big plans and big changes mean big wins for Utahns? From professional hockey to plans for Major League Baseball and another shot at the Olympic spotlight, the possibilities for Utah seem endless.

17 days ago

Simone Biles looks on prior to performing a floor routine during the 2024 Core Hydration Classic at...

Associated Press

Simone Biles shines in return while Gabby Douglas scratches after a shaky start at the U.S. Classic

Simone Biles certainly looks ready for Paris with more than two months to go before the Olympic games begin. The gymnastics superstar began her bid for a third Olympic team looking as dominant as ever at the U.S. Classic.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower