One man dead, another injured in Layton shooting

LAYTON — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Layton.

Sgt. Beavers with the Layton Police Department said officers were called out to a home near Kirk Street and Valeria Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they found one man with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Beavers said another man was found dead in the home’s backyard with an apparent gunshot wound.

No one has been taken into custody at this time and Beavers said the shooting remains under investigation. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.