Provo airport begins flights to Dallas Fort Worth Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Flights from Provo to Dallas took off Friday for the first time.

Breeze Airways now offers flights from Provo to Dallas Fort Worth on Mondays and Fridays beginning this Friday, June 7.

Fares are starting from $69.

Breeze serves Provo with nonstop flights to four destinations: Orange County/Anaheim, California; Phoenix, Arizona; San Francisco, California; and now Dallas, Texas. Breeze offers six more flights with “BreezeThru” service to Charleston, South Carolina; Grand Junction, Colorado; Orlando, Florida; Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and San Benardino/Riverside, California.

“Momentum continues to soar at the Provo Airport! Within just 18 months of opening our new terminal, we officially welcomed our one-millionth passenger—a testament to its convenience and affordability,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “With exciting new travel destinations like Breeze’s latest route to Dallas Fort Worth, Provo is cementing its status as the ultimate destination for stress-free travel.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this new route to Dallas Fort Worth from Provo,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways president. “With Breeze’s added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Provo.”

The Provo Airport is Utah’s second busiest airport. The small airport has seen a steady rise in growth: up to 125%, the airport director said last year. In 2023, Kaufusi announced the Provo Airport would soon become an international airport.