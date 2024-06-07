Hogle Zoo welcomes two baby snow leopards

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest members to the cat family.

Babs the snow leopard gave birth to two snow leopard cubs on Tuesday, June 4.

According to a release from the zoo, the first one was born at 6:40 a.m. and the second one was born at 7:55 a.m.

Babs and cubs are doing well and the zoo said Babs shows “positive maternal signs.”

The births occurred naturally and the zoo team was able to observe the deliveries through cameras donated by the Marriner S. Eccles Foundation and Backstreet Surveillance. The staff will continue to monitor the mother and cubs’ conditions, but the little family will not be visible to guests as they adapt to their new environment.

Babs came to Utah from the Toledo Zoo in Toldeo, Ohio, in 2021 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan.

Since that time, Babs was paired with Chim, an 11-year-old snow leopard and became pregnant following their first breeding season together. The two cubs are 4-year-old Babs’ first offspring.