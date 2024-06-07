On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

KSL TV crews help girl spend day as news reporter for BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’

Jun 7, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:56 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — “Random Acts,” a BYUtv show dedicated to surprising people with fun acts of kindness, let KSL TV in on some of the fun.

The creators gave Missy Crowley a chance to learn what it’s like to be a TV news reporter.

They recruited KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua and photojournalist Greg Anderson to help prepare her for her first on-air assignment as a news reporter for the day.

Studio 5 host Brooke Walker invited Missy on set and showed her the ropes, too.

Behind the scenes, the “Random Acts” team revealed a big surprise!

You can watch all of this play out on the upcoming episode of “Random Acts” called “Missy on the Move” – premiering Sunday at 12:01 a.m. Watch it here.

Missy Crowley visits the KSL TV studios during an episode of BYUtv’s “Random Acts.” (BYUtv)

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Pele, a Western lowland gorilla, had her baby at Utah's Hogle Zoo Thursday night. (Courtesy: Utah's...

Carlysle Price

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes a Western lowland gorilla infant, a critically endangered species

A male Western lowland gorilla was born at Utah's Hogle Zoo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

6 days ago

The three new born triplets....

Shelby Lofton

Utah mom puts off cancer treatments to do in vitro fertilization, delivers triplets

A Lindon woman diagnosed with two kinds of cancer delivered the first set of triplets born at Lone Peak Hospital.

8 days ago

(Copper Mountain Middle School)...

Eliza Pace

Utah seventh grader helps friend cross the finish line of school race

A seventh grader is being praised for helping his friend cross the finish line at their school race.

14 days ago

Shug the zebra appears to be in good health after almost six days on the loose, according to local ...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Escaped zebra captured after nearly a week on the lam

A zebra’s almost week-long Washingtonian adventure came to an end on Friday, when the animal was recaptured after escaping from a trailer on the highway, according to local authorities.

1 month ago

Sarah Kerttula's reaction to surprise Palisade gifted by her community at the Murdock Hyundai....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah County family gifted SUV after father died saving kids from crash

A Utah County family received a heartwarming surprise Friday despite experiencing tragedy. After losing their father when he tried to save his children following a crash, the community came together to give the family one less thing to worry about.

1 month ago

Wedding ceremony footage found on camcorder (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Very generous’: Provo man finds owners of mystery wedding home video

A Provo man has found the owner of some old home videos he discovered after purchasing a camcorder from a thrift store.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

KSL TV crews help girl spend day as news reporter for BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’