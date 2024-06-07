On the Site:
Utah Jazz Announce Coaching Staff Promotions

Jun 7, 2024, 1:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced a series of promotions within the organization and to the coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 seasons.

In total, the Jazz have made 15 moves ranging from coaching and front-office promotions, to naming a new executive chef.

Below is a list of the moves the team has made.

Jazz Coaching Staff And Front Office Changes

  • Shane Fenske has been promoted to assistant general manager.
  • Sean Sheldon has moved to the front of the bench on Will Hardy’s coaching staff.
  • Andrew Warren is moving from an assistant video coordinator to an assistant coach.
  • Justin Mazzulla, brother of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is being promoted from video coordinator with the Salt Lake City Stars to assistant video coordinator with the Jazz.
  • Torin Dorn will join the Jazz as an assistant video coordinator after serving as an assistant coach for the Stars.
  • Katie Benzan has been promoted to the Stars as the assistant general manager and coordinator of pro scouting.
  • Brian Pauga has been promoted to director of college scouting and basketball intelligence.
  • Shenton Wai has been elevated to Manager of Pro Scouting.
  • Zach Paige will serve as manager of basketball operations and scouting.
  • Spencer Siegel has been hired as a data scientist in the Jazz front office.
  • Alec Moore has been named full stack software engineer.
  • Lynzie Sorenson is being promoted to director of family relations.
  • Josh Raia has been named executive chef.
  • Anela Davis will work for the Jazz in basketball operations generalist-analytics.
  • Bernard Webb has been elevated to team operations coordinator.

Despite the numerous changes, two high-profile names remain on Hardy’s staff.

Longtime NBA guard Jason Terry remains with the team as an assistant coach. As does Scott Morrison who was promoted from head coach of the Stars in 2023.

Jazz assistant Chad Forcier is rejoining Mike Budenholzer’s staff with the Phoenix Suns after working with the longtime coach in Milwaukee between 2019-2023.

Hardy is entering year three as the Jazz’s head coach with a record of 68-96.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

