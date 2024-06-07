60 in 60: #58 Utah’s Sione Fotu (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 58 is Utah Utes linebacker Sione Fotu.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

No. 58: Utah Linebacker Sione Fotu

Fotu is the third player to have his name revealed on the 60 in 60 list for 2024 and the first member of the Utes.

Before his college career, the West Jordan, Utah native was a standout player for the Miners of Bingham High School.

He posted 90 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. The linebacker was invited to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl. Fotu was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.

Fotu will enter the fall having played in 17 games during his first two seasons on the Hill.

As a freshman for the Utes in 2020, Fotu saw action in five games and recorded 13 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and one pass breakup. After his first season at Utah, Fotu served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fotu returned to the gridiron in 2023 and played in 12 games. He posted 18 total tackles, six solo tackles, and one pass breakup last season.

This fall, the Utes will open their 2024 campaign and first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference by hosting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

