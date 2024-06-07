On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

The Saga Continues: Laulauga Tausaga Has Sights Set On Paris Olympics

Jun 7, 2024, 2:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – American track and field athlete Laulauga Tausaga will likely make her Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

Tausaga throws the discus and has found a lot of success in recent competitions.

Tausaga won her first professional medal as a freshman at the University of Iowa in 2017.

In the 2017 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, she won gold. Tausaga threw the discus 59.29 meters but that doesn’t even compare to the heights she would soon reach.

Tausaga surpassed the 60-meter mark in the same year at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.

Tausaga continued to improve over the next few years and in 2022 at the NACAC Championships, she nearly beat her personal best with a 63.18-meter throw.

Last year, everything came together for Tausaga. At the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, she became the first U.S. woman to win a world title in discus with an unbelievable 69.49 meter throw.

Tausaga didnt compete in the 2020 Tokyo Games. This summer, the Hawai’i native has her sights set on an Olympic gold medal.

In 2020, United States discus thrower Valarie Allman claimed gold with a 68.98-meter distance. Allman was the only athlete to surpass the 67-meter mark.

No other U.S. women finished in the top 25.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Calls Acquiring NHL Team ‘As Aggressive, Crazy As Anything’ In Career

Utah NHL owner Ryan Smith joined KSL Sports Zone's Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the franchise's nickname, branding, and more.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #58 Utah’s Sione Fotu (Linebacker)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 58 is Utah linebacker Sione Fotu.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Announce Coaching Staff Promotions

The Utah Jazz have announced a series of promotions and title changes within the organization ahead of the 2024-25 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Class-Action Lawsuit Against NFL By ‘Sunday Ticket’ Subscribers Gets Underway

A class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers claiming the NFL broke antitrust laws got underway in federal court.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Looks To Use All 13 Scholarships

First year head coach is looking to fill all of the scholarship spots on his roster for the 2024-25 season.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kevin Young Sees Each Assistant Bringing An ‘Expertise’ To BYU Basketball

BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young is excited for the different lanes his coaching staff can fill.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

The Saga Continues: Laulauga Tausaga Has Sights Set On Paris Olympics