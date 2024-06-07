On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S WATER

Utah’s reservoirs at highest levels in 13 years as last of snowpack melts

Jun 7, 2024, 2:33 PM

Deer Creek Reservoir is pictured at Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg on May 10. Utah's reservoir ...

Deer Creek Reservoir is pictured at Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg on May 10. Utah's reservoir system is now up to 92% — the highest in 13 years, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

(Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s reservoir system has officially reached its highest point in 13 years as the state reaches the tail end of its spring snowmelt season.

The statewide system is now up to 92% capacity, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. It’s a level the state last reached in 2011, the Natural Resources Conservation Service pointed out in a report updating the state’s water situation ahead of the summer.

The statewide capacity is based on all of the reservoirs in Utah excluding Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell, which aren’t considered major suppliers of Utah water. Flaming Gorge is back to 84% capacity, while Lake Powell is up to 36% capacity.

The Conservation Service notes that reservoir storage within the Beaver, Duchesne, Price, Provo, Southeastern Utah, Tooele Valley and Weber-Ogden watersheds are “at or close to” full capacity, which is driving the higher statewide average.

“Utah’s reservoir storage is in outstanding shape,” the report states.

The system was in a much different situation less than two years ago. It had fallen to 42% capacity in November 2022 amid a multiyear severe drought before Utah’s water fortunes changed.

Its resurgence is tied to back-to-back winters that weren’t just above average, but impacted most of the snowpack basins/watersheds in the state, said Jordan Clayton, a hydrologist for the agency and author of the report.

Every Utah snowpack basin’s water-year-to-date precipitation levels were listed at 127%-173% of normal at the beginning of June 2023 after last year’s record 30-inch snowpack. Utah’s reservoir system ultimately peaked at 86% last summer.

Precipitation totals haven’t been as impressive since the 2024 water year began in October, but every basin entered this month at 87%-120% of normal for this point in the water year following this year’s 18.8-inch snowpack. It also helped that the reservoir system only fell to a low of 74% after last summer’s peak.

“It wasn’t just in certain locations of the state. It hit every basin,” Clayton said. “This year was less so, but we also had really nice statewide snowpack instead of just the northern or southern half of the state. … It’s the best two seasons we’ve had in a row since 2005 and 2006.”

This map shows Utah reservoir levels across Utah as of Thursday. Utah's system jumped from 42% capacity in November 2022 to 92% this month.

This map shows Utah reservoir levels across Utah as of Thursday. Utah’s system jumped from 42% capacity in November 2022 to 92% this month. (Utah Division of Water Resources)

It’s unclear how much more reservoirs could rise this year. The Conservation Service reports that Utah’s average snowpack is down to its final inch of snow water equivalent — about 5% of this year’s peak.

Clayton said higher totals are likely still left in highest-elevation areas across the Wasatch Mountains and near Beaver, which could tack on “substantial inflows” to some reservoirs in those regions. It’s also contributing to some minor flooding risks with mid-summer-like temperatures in the immediate forecast.

Areas of two RV parks and acres of farmland were flooded Tuesday as the Weber River swelled with runoff waters

Areas of two RV parks and acres of farmland were flooded Tuesday as the Weber River swelled with runoff waters. (Andrew Adams, KSL-TV)

What’s also unclear is how long Utah’s good water fortunes will last. This is why Utah leaders and water managers continue to push for water conservation.

“Keep conserving,” Gov. Spencer Cox said last month, as the reservoir system reached 90%. “It’s actually working. I know we’ve had a good water year, but we’re well ahead of where we would have been because people conserved last year in what was a record water year.”

Clayton adds that some of the biggest reservoirs — like Lake Powell — still have a long way to go, and so does the Great Salt Lake. The lake’s southern arm reached its highest point in five years this spring but remains about 3 feet below its minimum healthy level, while its northern arm is 6 feet below the healthy level.

A third straight winter of above-normal snowpack would be great, but it’s way too early to project what next winter will bring after a surprising but much-needed two-year stretch of moisture.

“These larger oceanic patterns just aren’t giving us a lot of guidance in terms of Utah’s snowpack,” Clayton said. “I just don’t think there’s anything that’s a strong enough signal out there that would give us any clear guidance on where the weather is going.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Water

A webcam shows a time-lapse of a dust storm passing through the Salt Lake Valley Wednesday, May 17,...

Megan Banta, The Salt Lake Tribune

Great Salt Lake’s drying lakebed isn’t ‘toxic’ or the biggest source of dust, experts say

Experts say The Great Salt Lake isn't the leading cause of dust in Utah. Desert playas where other lakes have already dried up — including the Great Salt Lake Desert to the west of the lake itself — along with gravel operations, construction and drought also cause dust storms.

3 days ago

Journalists and water experts raft down the Moab Daily section of the Colorado River with Holiday R...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

The Colorado River is vital in Utah. Here’s why it’s going to get even more publicity

The Colorado River plays an important role in Utah and across the West. KSL TV is participating in a new collaborative to report on the issues tied to its future.

1 month ago

The Dry Wash area where the Washington County Water Conservancy is planning to build a new reservoi...

Alex Cabrero

Ivins residents are concerned about location of planned water reservoir

Some residents in the Ivins area are worried that new water reservoir would ruin an outdoor space everyone enjoys.

1 month ago

The Bear River pictured on April 24, 2024. On the topic of the Bear River's resources for water in ...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

‘Sacrifices’ will need to be made from Bear River water supply to help Great Salt Lake

With the Bear River serving so many different purposes in the state of Utah, agricultural producers are trying to make sure their uses for the river aren't forgotten as lawmakers discuss the preservation of the Great Salt Lake.

1 month ago

A new state-of-the-art water treatment plant will eventually provide Utah Lake with a big boost. (D...

Dan Rascon

New water treatment plant will improve water heading for Utah Lake

 A new state-of-the-art water treatment plant will eventually provide Utah Lake with a big boost.

2 months ago

An example of algal blooms. (BlueGreen Water Technologies)...

Mike Anderson

New tool for algal bloom mitigation is making breakthrough results in Utah, scientists say

Scientists are testing a new tool that aims to help suppress algal blooms in bodies of water, and experts say the tool is seeing breakthrough results.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah’s reservoirs at highest levels in 13 years as last of snowpack melts