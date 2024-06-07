Great Salt Lake has likely hit its high mark for the year and will start dropping
Jun 7, 2024, 3:13 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm
(Trent Sayer)
NOTE: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions-based journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake has likely peaked, reaching its highest water levels of the year, and will start dropping again.
“The lake levels have been bouncing around elevation 4,195,” said Tim Davis, the deputy Great Salt Lake Commissioner, whose office is tasked with turning around the lake’s declines.
This is normal for the lake, which sees declines every summer as a result of upstream water diversion and evaporation.
Spent the morning out touring the Great Salt Lake Wetlands area with Matthew Clark & Jack Ray. Such an incredible & pristine place.
Im excited to continue working to conserve and protect our sacred natural resources. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/47I0pk9BCC
— Tyler Clancy (@Clancy4Utah) June 7, 2024
“The lake typically rises and falls in a normal year about two feet, give or take,” Davis told FOX 13 News on Friday. “Hopefully, the lake will stay where it is right now for about as long as possible before it goes back down.”
The Great Salt Lake is still up about six feet from its historic low in 2022, when it dropped to an alarming 4,188.5 feet on the south arm. That sparked panic among the public and policymakers alike. The Great Salt Lake helps provide snowpack, is a refuge for millions of migratory birds and other wildlife, and is a major economic contributor to Utah with minerals and even brine shrimp.
While an elevation of 4,195 feet is a welcome improvement, the lake remains several feet below what is considered ecologically healthy. A shrinking Great Salt Lake presents a significant threat to our public health, wildlife and the economy in the form of reduced snowpack (roughly 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from snow), potentially toxic dust and other impacts.
To help fill the lake, local water districts have been releasing more water. That is still happening as reservoirs are fuller thanks to another strong winter. Going forward, the Great Salt Lake Commissioner’s office said conservation remains critical — and there are new signs it is working.
“Secondary metering has saved water and that water is in reservoirs. With the snow water, I can’t say how much, but some of that conserved water has made it to the lake,” Davis said.
Secondary water metering is being rolled out across the state after the Utah State Legislature approved a bill to expand it. Studies have shown when outdoor water use is measured, people have reduced their use by 30%. Other conservation programs being utilized include agriculture optimization, which is getting farmers — the state’s top water user — to switch to newer, water-saving technologies to grow crops.
KSL 5 TV Live
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake’s drying lakebed isn’t ‘toxic’ or the biggest source of dust, experts say
Experts say The Great Salt Lake isn't the leading cause of dust in Utah. Desert playas where other lakes have already dried up — including the Great Salt Lake Desert to the west of the lake itself — along with gravel operations, construction and drought also cause dust storms.
3 days ago
Why this explorer’s carving on a Great Salt Lake island rock is now on a historic register
A cross that an explorer etched in stone during a tour of the island nearly 181 years ago is now one of the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places.
4 days ago
Here’s how much water is flowing to the Great Salt Lake as the snow melts
About 37% more water is flowing into the Great Salt Lake from its tributaries than in a typical year, according to federal data.
15 days ago
‘Cultural healing’: Q&A as restoration at Bear River Massacre Site begins
The restoration of Wuda Ogwa, the site near Preston, Idaho, along the banks of the Bear River, where the Bear River Massacre happened, is underway by the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.
16 days ago
Massive inland port project targets western Weber County, concerning residents, environmental groups
A portion of western Weber County has been selected as an area for a possible inland port. Nearby homeowners and environmentalist groups are not pleased.
18 days ago
Great Salt Lake’s southern arm reaches ‘significant’ level as spring rise slows down
The Great Salt Lake's southern arm has reached a "significant" level before the lake's expected summer drop.
23 days ago
Sponsored Articles
The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.