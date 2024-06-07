On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Four businesses total loss after West Valley fire, firefighter released from hospital

Jun 7, 2024, 3:33 PM

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that bro...

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. Fire officials said four business were a total loss, another with extensive water damage.

Firefighter injured, at least 2 businesses total losses in WVC strip mall fire

It happened around 6 p.m. at a shopping center near 4700 S and 4000 W. On Thursday, fire officials originally said. two business were impacted.

West Valley City Fire Chief John Evans estimates the damage for the shopping center itself is close to $2,000,000. “The roof has come on all four of the business,” he said. “There’s not much left inside right now.”

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. (KSL TV) Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. (KSL TV) Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. (KSL TV) Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. (KSL TV) Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday. (KSL TV)

Chief Evans said it took several hours and about 60 firefighters from across the valley to fight the fire. “The main part of the fire was out. But…when the roof deck comes in, that’s why we were here for a while, just pouring water on it, trying to get that underneath of the fire out,” he said.

Thursday’s hot weather also played a role. “The problem is when it’s 90-something degrees and (firefighters) are in that gear, you’re trying to get them rest every so often just for the exhaustion and stuff in this type of weather.”

One of the businesses lost is Vickey’s Peruvian Restaurant. The restaurant’s owner Victoria Palomino Leon was almost in tears seeing her business destroyed.

“It’s like a dream,” she said in Spanish. Leon said she and her employees saw the smoke but could not tell where it was coming from. Once they saw the blaze, everyone inside was able to evacuate safety.

“We thought that we would be able to grab anything left inside, the firefighters took us inside, but everything is gone.”

Leon said her business has only been open for about two years. “We’ve been growing little by little she said.” But now, her she and her six other employees are with out work.

She said she’ll work to move forward and is grateful no one was seriously injured.

A firefighter did suffer a shoulder injury, but Chief Evans said that firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

“Thankfully, the firefighter is going to be okay,” Evans said. “The silver lining is none of the occupants in any of the businesses were hurt. They were all out. That’s the main thing for those occupants.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Motorcyclist injured in crash on U.S. Highway 191

A motorcyclist was injured when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 191 at mile marker 286 in Indian Canyon.

8 minutes ago

A fire broke out in Rockville, Utah, on Friday, June 7, 2024, as captured by Utah Department of Tra...

Eliza Pace

Brush fire breaks out in Rockville near Zion National Park, multiple structures threatened

Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Rockville which is near Springdale and Zion National Park.

1 hour ago

Two of the youth teams playing against each other on the field. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

The Nixon Strong Baseball tournament brings youth teams together to battle cancer

In South Jordan, the Nixon Strong Nixon Strong Baseball tournament is bringing teams together for something bigger than the game.

2 hours ago

rainbow above shallow water and brown plants with mountains and clouds behind...

Ben Winslow, Fox13

Great Salt Lake has likely hit its high mark for the year and will start dropping

The Great Salt Lake has likely peaked, reaching its highest water levels of the year and will start dropping again.

2 hours ago

Deer Creek Reservoir is pictured at Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg on May 10. Utah's reservoir ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s reservoirs at highest levels in 13 years as last of snowpack melts

Utah's reservoir system has officially reached its highest point in 13 years after falling to 42% less than two years ago.

3 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua worked with Missy Crowley during an episode of BYUtv's "Random Acts." (BYU...

Tamara Vaifanua

KSL TV crews help girl spend day as news reporter for BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’

"Random Acts," a BYUtv show dedicated to surprising people with fun acts of kindness, let KSL TV in on some of the fun.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Four businesses total loss after West Valley fire, firefighter released from hospital