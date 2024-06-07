Brush fire breaks out in Rockville near Zion National Park, multiple structures threatened

ROCKVILLE, Utah — Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Rockville that is threatening multiple structures.

Utah Fire Info, which provides Utah wildfire information, said the fire is approximately 15 acres and is growing. The agency said structures are being threatened by the fire, but evacuations were lifted.

The road is shut down on the east side of Rockville; Hurricane fire said it is working on reopening one lane to traffic for drivers to pass through.

“Please be considerate of fire personnel who are working to contain this fire. Resources from Hurricane Valley and Zion are on scene with more resources coming from Color Country,” a post from Hurricane Valley Fire stated.

The wildfire located in Washington Co. has been named the #RockvilleFire. Pictures provided by air resources. Crews are on scene. #kmgffsl pic.twitter.com/8NNSd9l783 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 7, 2024

Rocky Mountain Power reports nearly 1,000 customers are without power in the area due to the fire.

In its 2024 summary, Utah Fire Info records 166 total fires burning 758 total acres so far. Of those fires, 144 are listed as human-caused with 587 acres burned because of humans.

For more information on Utah fires, visit ksltv.com/utah-firewatch/.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.