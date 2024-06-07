On the Site:
Evacuations lifted in Rockville near Zion National Park, after wildfire sparked

Jun 7, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE, ALEX CABRERO AND LAUREN STEINBRECHER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ROCKVILLE, Utah — Crews are currently battling a human-caused brush fire in Rockville that is threatening multiple structures.

Utah Fire Info, which provides Utah wildfire information, said the fire is approximately 30 acres. The agency said structures are being threatened by the fire, but as of Friday evening, evacuations were lifted, and the fire was not expected to grow any further.

The flames sparked on private property in Rockville city limits, according to information from Utah Fire Info.

At first, people living near the fire were given orders to get out.

“The initial attack guys had some people leave their homes. There was about ten homes threatened,” said Mike Melton with the Utah Division of Foresty, Fire, and State Lands.

An aerial photo shows the brush fire in Rockville

An aerial photo shows the brush fire in Rockville (UTFire Info via Twitter)

State Route 9 was shut down on the east side of Rockville, disrupting traffic to and from Springdale and Zion National Park during a busy time of year. The highway later partially reopened with one lane and a pilot car, Melton explained.

Rocky Mountain Power reported nearly 1,000 customers lost power in the area due to the fire. By Friday evening, only a dozen or so were still in the dark.

The blaze burned in steep, rocky terrain and crews were quick to call in additional resources.

“We did have a good response from local, state, and federal engines real quick. Hit it hard with aviation,” Melton said.

An air tanker drops fire retardant on Friday's 30-acre brush fire in Rockville.

An air tanker drops fire retardant on Friday’s 30-acre brush fire in Rockville. (Courtesy: Darren Barney)

Friday evening, things were looking better and Melton said the wildfire was “coming to a successful conclusion.”

“All of the agencies working well together,” Melton credited. “It’s not by accident. We train together, and we plan to work together.”

Crews continued working on containment Friday night, and although evacuations were lifted, Utah Fire Info stated multiple structures were still threatened.

“Please be considerate of fire personnel who are working to contain this fire,” a post from Hurricane Valley Fire stated.

In its 2024 summary, Utah Fire Info records 166 total fires burning 758 total acres so far. Of those fires, 144 are listed as human-caused with 587 acres burned because of humans.

For more information on Utah fires, visit  KSL TV’s Fire Watch webpage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

