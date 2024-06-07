On the Site:
Collin Sexton Debuts ‘Always More’ Documentary On 23-24 Season

Jun 7, 2024, 3:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton had a breakout 2023-24 season for the Utah Jazz, and fans can hear his thoughts on his performance in his new documentary “Always More.”

Produced and directed by Mykal McGrew, the 25-minute documentary features highlights from Sexton’s season on and off the floor, and the guard’s thoughts on his second season with the Jazz.

Related: Recapping The Play Of Sexton, Markkanen, And Collins

You can watch the “Always More” documentary in the player below. Viewer discretion is advised, the video below contains some adult language. 

Sexton “Always More” Focuses On Past Season

Beginning with his summer workouts, the “Always More” documentary walks through the majority of the Jazz’s season, following Sexton from his trip to a local haunted house, his turkey giveaway at Thanksgiving, through his midseason breakout after getting thrust into the starting lineup.

Sexton discussed the evolution of his relationship with Jazz head coach Will Hardy and how it helped it take a leap in year two in Utah.

“Me and coach’s relationship over the season, even over the last season it has been a whole 360,” Sexton said.

The Alabama product made his first start of the season on December 13 against the New York Knicks scoring 26 points and handing out seven assists.

Sexton would start all but four of the Jazz’s next 55 games and averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.

“At the end of the day, we’ve  been through good times, bad times, we argued, screamed and yelled at each other and I felt like this season he was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to be hard on you, and I’m going to coach you,’ and I feel like for me, that’s getting the best out of me.”

Additional footage from the documentary was provided by the Utah Jazz and Carlos Avila.

Collin Sexton Debuts ‘Always More’ Documentary On 23-24 Season