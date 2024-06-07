On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Forward Cayden Lindstrom

Jun 7, 2024, 4:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a month away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov and Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov.

Up next is WHL product Cayden Lindstrom.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Cayden Lindstrom

Lindstrom is entering the NHL Draft after missing a chunk of the WHL season following surgery to repair an upper body injury. The forward returned to the ice in late March and recorded 27 goals and 19 assists in 32 games.

In her latest mock draft, ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie projects the Medicine Hat forward to go two spots ahead of Utah’s first round pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 4 overall pick.

Doerrie wrote that Lindstrom’s “blend of skating, soft hands and hockey sense at 6-foot-4 is too good a package to pass up.”

NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale both have Lindstrom going before Utah’s No. 6 pick as well.

Like Doerrie, Kimelman thinks Lindstrom lands with the Blue Jackets. However, Morreale projects the WHL player as the No. 5 pick by the Montreal Canadiens.

“It was a bit of a lost season for Lindstrom because of injuries, but he still scored 27 goals in 32 games,” wrote Kimelman.

“He remains a top forward option in this draft despite missing 36 regular-season games,” Morreale added.

Many mock drafts project a defenseman landing in Utah with the No. 6 overall pick. As with Demidov, a forward like Lindstrom might be too good to pass up should he fall to Utah’s spot in the first round.

About Cayden Lindstrom

Date of Birth: February 3, 2006

Height: 6′ 3.25″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Current Team: Medicine Hat

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 32

Goals: 27

Assists: 19

Points: 46

PIM: 66

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED STORIES

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Says Pelicans GM Once Asked Him For ‘Jazz’ Name Back

Jazz and NHL owner Ryan Smith joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about all things basketball and hockey in Utah.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Rescheduled After Tyson’s Health Episode

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul is now set for Nov. 15 after the former world heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Debuts ‘Always More’ Documentary On 23-24 Season

Collin Sexton had a breakout 2023-24 season for the Utah Jazz and it was captured in his new documentary "Always More."

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Saga Continues: Laulauga Tausaga Has Sights Set On Paris Olympics

Track and field athlete Laulauga Tausaga will likely make her Olympic debut in Paris this summer for Team USA.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Calls Acquiring NHL Team ‘As Aggressive, Crazy As Anything’ In Career

Utah NHL owner Ryan Smith joined KSL Sports Zone's Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the franchise's nickname, branding, and more.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #58 Utah’s Sione Fotu (Linebacker)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 58 is Utah linebacker Sione Fotu.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Forward Cayden Lindstrom