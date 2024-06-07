On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Rescheduled After Tyson’s Health Episode

Jun 7, 2024, 4:45 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Mike-Tyson-Jake-Paul-Boxing

APMike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul is now set for Nov. 15 after the former world heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month.

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul rescheduled

The fight was originally set for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and will be aired on Netflix.

Tyson became nauseous and dizzy during the final hour of a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. His plane was met by first responders, while Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem and said he would need to do light training for several weeks.

Tyson turns 58 on June 30.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” Tyson said in a statement released by Netflix. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

RELATED STORIES

The fight was originally slated for a Saturday, but will be held on a Friday as the Cowboys prepare to host the Houston Texans on Nov. 18 for Monday Night Football.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since June 2005, but he has been training regularly for several years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an entertaining exhibition in Los Angeles in November 2020.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Motorcyclist injured in crash on U.S. Highway 191

A motorcyclist was injured when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 191 at mile marker 286 in Indian Canyon.

11 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Says Pelicans GM Once Asked Him For ‘Jazz’ Name Back

Jazz and NHL owner Ryan Smith joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about all things basketball and hockey in Utah.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Forward Cayden Lindstrom

Next up in our 2024 NHL Draft prospect previews for Utah is WHL product and Medicine Hat forward Cayden Lindstrom.

1 hour ago

A fire broke out in Rockville, Utah, on Friday, June 7, 2024, as captured by Utah Department of Tra...

Eliza Pace

Brush fire breaks out in Rockville near Zion National Park, multiple structures threatened

Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Rockville which is near Springdale and Zion National Park.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Debuts ‘Always More’ Documentary On 23-24 Season

Collin Sexton had a breakout 2023-24 season for the Utah Jazz and it was captured in his new documentary "Always More."

1 hour ago

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that bro...

Brianna Chavez

Four businesses total loss after West Valley fire, firefighter released from hospital

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Rescheduled After Tyson’s Health Episode