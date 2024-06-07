Motorcyclist injured in crash on U.S. Highway 191

INDIAN CANYON — A motorcyclist was injured when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 191 at mile marker 286 in Indian Canyon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the crash occurred at 2:44 p.m. Alexander said the motorcyclist was going too fast, left the roadway, and crashed. A semitruck stopped to help and the motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The motorcyclist was in poor condition but is expected to recover.