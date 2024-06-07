On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist injured in crash on U.S. Highway 191

Jun 7, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

INDIAN CANYON — A motorcyclist was injured when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. Highway 191 at mile marker 286 in Indian Canyon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander, the crash occurred at 2:44 p.m. Alexander said the motorcyclist was going too fast, left the roadway, and crashed. A semitruck stopped to help and the motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The motorcyclist was in poor condition but is expected to recover.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A fire broke out in Rockville, Utah, on Friday, June 7, 2024, as captured by Utah Department of Tra...

Eliza Pace

Brush fire breaks out in Rockville near Zion National Park, multiple structures threatened

Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Rockville which is near Springdale and Zion National Park.

1 hour ago

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that bro...

Brianna Chavez

Four businesses total loss after West Valley fire, firefighter released from hospital

Several business owners in West Valley City are picking up the pieces after a serious fire that broke out Thursday.

2 hours ago

Two of the youth teams playing against each other on the field. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

The Nixon Strong Baseball tournament brings youth teams together to battle cancer

In South Jordan, the Nixon Strong Nixon Strong Baseball tournament is bringing teams together for something bigger than the game.

2 hours ago

rainbow above shallow water and brown plants with mountains and clouds behind...

Ben Winslow, Fox13

Great Salt Lake has likely hit its high mark for the year and will start dropping

The Great Salt Lake has likely peaked, reaching its highest water levels of the year and will start dropping again.

2 hours ago

Deer Creek Reservoir is pictured at Deer Creek State Park in Wallsburg on May 10. Utah's reservoir ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s reservoirs at highest levels in 13 years as last of snowpack melts

Utah's reservoir system has officially reached its highest point in 13 years after falling to 42% less than two years ago.

3 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua worked with Missy Crowley during an episode of BYUtv's "Random Acts." (BYU...

Tamara Vaifanua

KSL TV crews help girl spend day as news reporter for BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’

"Random Acts," a BYUtv show dedicated to surprising people with fun acts of kindness, let KSL TV in on some of the fun.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Motorcyclist injured in crash on U.S. Highway 191