On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Search and rescue crews plead for backcountry hikers and climbers to be prepared for the heat

Jun 7, 2024, 5:21 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Near record-level heat arrived in southern Utah earlier than usual, prompting safety warnings for people who want to go outside on Friday.

Sgt. Darrell Cashin with Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said people in the cities and towns can get help pretty quickly. But, if a medical emergency happens in the backcountry, it could take a while for help to arrive.

“The people that are out there weren’t prepared for the heat and they are usually heat exhausted, have heat stroke, those types of calls. So they are pretty life-threatening,” Cashin said.

Extreme heat is leading cause of weather-related deaths; how to protect yourself

He said the number of calls is less than last year’s, but the office has already responded to 45 calls for assistance. Cashin said most of the calls could have been prevented if they were better prepared.

He explained that staying hydrated with water or drinks with electrolytes is critical when going outdoors.

“The biggest thing most of those people didn’t get is having enough hydration with them,” Cashin said.

The office also warns of areas with limited cell service and suggests getting a beacon or letting someone know where you are before you leave. You can learn more at the National Park Service website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Officials urge people to stay safe in this early heatwave. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Crowds grow around Pineview as heat wave continues

Weber County Deputies are urging everyone to take care of themselves as crowds head to Pineview and other reservoirs to try and escape the heat.

53 seconds ago

rainbow above shallow water and brown plants with mountains and clouds behind...

Ben Winslow, Fox13

Great Salt Lake has likely hit its high mark for the year and will start dropping

The Great Salt Lake has likely peaked, reaching its highest water levels of the year and will start dropping again.

4 hours ago

A Salt Lake County 'cool zone' sign that can be seen in senior centers and libraries....

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake County ‘cool zones’ available to public as temperatures rise

With a heat wave, Salt Lake County officials are encouraging the public to take advantage of "cool zones "at county libraries and senior centers.

1 day ago

Zion National Park...

Alex Cabrero

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat

Officials at Zion National Park are warning visitors and hikers about potentially record-breaking heat starting Thursday.

2 days ago

A no trespassing sign over nearby trail in Clarkson warning hikers to not enter without permission....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

A Cache Valley town and landowner clash over access to trails

People in a Cache Valley community are worried about one landowner's plans, as they're seeing access cut off to several popular trails.

3 days ago

A 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024, a...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend after park rangers say she was gored by a bison that was "defending its space."

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Search and rescue crews plead for backcountry hikers and climbers to be prepared for the heat