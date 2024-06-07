Police: Man found with 1,200 fentanyl pills at Constitution Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Wednesday night after officials said they found him in possession of 1,200 fentanyl pills at Constitution Park, near the Jordan River Trail.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers on bike patrol said they saw 24-year-old Denilson Castro Alvarez receiving cash from another man.

At 9:50 p.m., officers began their investigation when they found 12 plastic bags that contained approximately 1,200 blue fentanyl pills, police said.

Officials reported they also found $429 in cash on Alvarez. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the release.

SLCPD reported that officers conduct daily patrols along the Jordan River Trail, the Folsom Trail, and North Temple Street.

“SLCPD officers will continue to patrol in these areas in an effort to eliminate all criminal activities,” police said. “Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”