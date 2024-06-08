On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

UHP: One killed in two vehicle crash on I-215, several lanes closed for hours

Jun 7, 2024, 6:06 PM

I-215 near 3100 South with three southbound lanes closed down due to a fatal crash on Friday aftern...

I-215 near 3100 South with three southbound lanes closed down due to a fatal crash on Friday afternoon. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a car crash on Interstate 215 near 3100 South on Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Alexander told KSL the crash involved two vehicles, resulting in serious injuries and one person dead.

Alexander said the southbound left three lanes in the area will closed for several hours while the investigation resumes.

UHP did not say how many people were involved in the crash or how the crash happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

