Crowds grow around Pineview as heat wave continues

Jun 7, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Weber County Deputies are urging everyone to take care of themselves as crowds head to Pineview and other reservoirs to try and escape the heat.

Deputies on the water said the number of people will grow, and expect more over the weekend.

Lieutenant Terance Lavely with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said if you’re spending time under the sun, regardless of what you’re doing, staying hydrated is more important than ever in this early heatwave.

“Definitely make sure you’ve got plenty of water with you, (you’re) covered down in sunscreen, and have some shade when you need it,” Lavely said. “Get into the shade, drink some water, and just pay attention to how your body (feels).”

One of the biggest things deputies said they always have to remind people of is having and wearing life jackets.

Even if you’re on a paddleboard or kayak, you must have at least one lifejacket for each person with you.

“Make sure you’ve got your life vest with you. You’re paying attention to what other boats are doing,” Lavely said. “Paddleboarders, make sure you’ve got your life vests with you, and you’re paying attention… to what boaters are doing around you.”

If you’re out at Causey Reservoir, where it’s deeper and colder, you are required to wear lifejackets. Lavely said that cold water can shock people, and they tend to inhale water.

On Friday, hundreds of runners participated in the RAGNAR Relay in Ogden Valley, despite the summer heat.

People boating at Pineview Reservoir to escape the heat. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Officials urge people to stay safe in this early heatwave. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) Sgt. Jessica Jolley at Pineview Reservoir. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) RAGNAR Relay runner Dustin Oberhauser. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) RAGNAR Relay runners make their way from Ogden to Brighton. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) RAGNAR Relay runners in Ogden. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) RAGNAR Relay runners try to keep care of themselves in the summer heat. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) RAGNAR Relay runners say they can feel the hot road through their shoes. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“From a few legs in, it’s been kind of a scorcher out there,” Dustin Oberhauser from relay team ‘Gnome and Away’ said. “The road’s hot. You feel it through your shoes.”

RAGNER runners have another day ahead of them to get down to Brighton.

“The next 24 hours are going to be all about body maintenance, and just to survive this heat,” Oberhauser said. “Water, electrolytes, salty things like pickle juice, chips. When you’re not on your legs, it takes everything to stay hydrated.”

RAGNAR runner Armando Mora said it was so hot, they almost cramped. But runners aren’t just complaining.

“One of the best views I’ve ever seen,” Mora said.

“Oh, this is a blast. You know, friends. Making new friends,” Oberhauser said.

