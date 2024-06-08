On the Site:
SLC officials urge public safety in City Creek Canyon amid construction

Jun 7, 2024, 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


SALT LAKE CITY – If you’re planning on heading to City Creek Canyon to get out of the heat, officials are urging you to be cautious.

Jesse Stewart, deputy director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities, said too many “close calls” between recreators and construction vehicles have prompted a public reminder to avoid construction sites.

“There was a family of four with a stroller and we had a crane truck going up right next to them, and they just continued to walk by it,” he said. “Safety is our top priority. We have to keep the public and our people safe.”

Since November 2023, City Creek Canyon has been closed to the public on weekdays but open to pedestrians and cyclists on weekends and holidays – up to picnic site 16.

“We would love, from a construction standpoint, to have the canyon be inaccessible all the time, but we need to manage that with the benefit the canyon brings to the community,” said Bryan Bedell, vice president and water market leader for Haskell Company.

This closure is due to an ongoing upgrade to the City Creek Water Treatment Plant. The project is expected to be complete in July 2027 – delayed two years due to funding – causing bikers like Randy Astill, who used to ride in the canyon almost daily, to make adjustments.

“It took away the best ride close to my house, which makes me sad, but having potable water to drink is pretty essential. So, I get it,” Astill said.

“We really need the public’s help to make sure they’re staying out of harm’s way. We’re taking every precaution we can, and we need them to take every precaution they can,” Bedell said.

You can text “CCWTP” to 833-271-7589 to receive updates regarding the construction project.

