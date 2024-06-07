Utah Royals Announce Changes To Amy Rodriguez’s Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals announced changes to Amy Rodriguez’s staff head of the club’s match against the Washington Spirit.

On Friday, June 7, the NWSL franchise shared that assistant coach Frederic Brillant was leaving the Royals so the former MLS defender could “pursue a new opportunity.”

“I would like to thank Fred for everything he has done in his time with the Royals,” Utah general manager Kelly Cousins said in a statement. “While we will miss him, we as a club do not want to stand in someone’s way to fulfill their aspirations. I would like to wish Fred all the best and success in his new role and for the future.”

In addition to announcing Brillant’s departure, the Royals revealed a pair of additions to Rodriguez’s staff.

Pending visa approval, Jimmy Coenraets will join the Royals as an assistant coach and Sam Lismont will take on the role of performance coach/analyst.

Coenraets was most recently the manager for OH Leuven in Belgium. He entered the coaching world in 2016.

“I’m a very direct coach that wants to push and help players find their best version and fit within a group,” Coenraets said in a statement. “The conversations with Kelly showed that everyone in the club is on one line and that the club has great plans with women’s football for the future. I’m hoping to have an impact on the structure, strategy, and playing level of the team as an assistant coach. Joining the Royals and the NWSL will allow me to further develop within a strong environment. I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch and delivering performances for the fans to enjoy.”

Like Coenraets, Lismont comes from OH Leuven. He started his assistant coaching career in 2019.

“Everything starts with a clear vision, translated into clear principles,” Lismont said in a statement. “As an analyst, I want to support the staff and players in developing this style of play based on a symbiosis of vision and player profiles.”

Up next for Royals

This season, the Royals own a 1-1-9 record and sit in last place in the NWSL standings with only four points.

Utah’s next game is at home against Washington on Saturday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on ION, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

