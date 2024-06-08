Woman killed after being ‘accidentally shot’, Rich County sheriff’s say

RANDOLPH, Utah — A 75-year-old woman was accidentally shot while in her home Friday afternoon, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

“Despite the best efforts of Rich County emergency medical personnel, she passed away,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The office said the victim’s name is not being released until the family is notified.

Police did not provide details about how the shooting happened or who else was with the woman.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details are provided.