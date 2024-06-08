Woman and three cats saved from kitchen fire

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman’s house caught fire at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

Ray Boone, battalion chief for Salt Lake City Fire, said when firefighters arrived at her home near Caplan St., there was a fire in the kitchen.

“Units made an aggressive attack, and the fire was contained there,” Boone said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with slight smoke inhalation, according to firefighters. They said she is expected to recover.

Firefighters rescued three cats that were in the house. They reported one of the cats wasn’t doing well and was given oxygen.

Firefighters said the kitchen was destroyed, and the rest of the house suffered some smoke damage.