Search and rescue look for missing woman near Horsetail Falls

Jun 7, 2024, 8:39 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

Utah County search and rescue crews looking for a missing woman at Horsetail Falls. (Chopper 5)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND ANDREW ADAMS, KSL TV


ALPINE, Utah County — Utah County search and rescue crews are looking for a missing woman who went missing near Horsetail Falls Friday evening.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said hikers reported finding a phone “showing a young woman walking in the river.”

Cannon said first responders were looking for the woman and what might have happened to her. Crews on the scene tell KSL they believe the high-rushing waters swept away the woman.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Garrett Dutson said the waters at Horsetail Falls are abnormally high and moving fast.

“I would say it’s gone from a creek to a river, and the temperatures in the water right now, they’re saying are in the 30s and 40s,” Dutson said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

