On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mailman considered a hero after helping a woman who fell

Jun 8, 2024, 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:12 am

Adam Benicosa is being considered a mailman hero after helping a woman who fell while gardening. (J...

Adam Benicosa is being considered a mailman hero after helping a woman who fell while gardening. (Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio)

(Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY JESSICA LOWELL


KSLTV.com

ROY — A mailman in Roy is being considered for a Postmasters General Heroes’ Award after he helped a lady who had fallen and couldn’t get up.

Adam Benicosa was on his mailing route on May 31 when he saw 68-year-old Sherry Jarvis on the ground.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw some frantic waving and I looked over and it was one of my customers,” Benicosa said.

Jarvis had fallen over and hit her head on the railroad ties lining her planter box.

“I was weeding and I went to pull out this big weed. Well… the weed won,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis was able to check herself for injuries, finding she got pretty beat up in the fall, but didn’t have any broken bones.

Jarvis said she tried calling out to some neighbors she could hear, but they didn’t hear her. That’s when she spotted her mailman, Benicosa, who jumped into action.

“I came around the corner, we got her up, and she said she couldn’t feel her legs,” Benicosa said.

“I would count to three. One… two… three… and then I’ll lift you. She kept saying ‘No, no, I can’t feel my legs yet.’ We had to let some blood rush back into her legs to get her up.”

After getting Jarvis off the ground, Benicosa made sure she wasn’t dizzy or dehydrated from the heat.

Benicosa has worked for the post office for 30 years this summer. He said this isn’t the first time he’s had to help members of the community.

“She’s probably the fifth person I had to help up,” he said. “I had a woman that was in the middle of winter that was laying in her carport […] thank goodness I came when I did because she’d been yelling for help.”

Benicosa said he helped that woman get inside the house after finding her that winter.

He said he’s also helped a child with a bee sting and helped people carry groceries inside their houses.

“It’s not like I’m out here giving CPR to people that are in cardiac arrest,” Benicosa said. “It’s just these little moments. You know, just helping each other.”

He said he knows that his community will reciprocate the kindness. On warm days like Thursday and Friday, he said he’ll normally get around a half dozen water bottles in mailboxes on his route.

A week later, bruises are still lining Jarvis’ right side and there’s a visible one on her forehead. She said she was going to get an X-ray of her arm on Friday.

As for the weed, Jarvis said the roots “went clear to China” and her son was able to pull it.

Benicosa’s postmaster in Roy, Kade Bambrough, said Benicosa was nominated for the Internal Postmaster General Heroes’ Award.

The award honors postal workers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Bambrough said it can take a few weeks for the request to process. Once the request goes through, Benicosa will get a commendation letter from the Postmaster General and will appear in a Heroes column.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Surveillance photo of Kane Thomas Fairbank, who was sentenced to prison Friday after emotional test...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

‘Serial killer in the making’ sent to prison for viciously attacking 2 women in Bountiful

Two women viciously attacked by a young Highland man in Bountiful described his brutal actions before he was sent to prison Friday. He was called a 'serial killer in the making."

11 hours ago

Utah County search and rescue crews looking for a missing woman at Horsetail Falls....

Michael Houck and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Rescuers working late in search for woman near Horsetail Falls above Alpine

Utah County search and rescue crews are looking for a missing woman who went missing near Horsetail Falls Friday evening.

12 hours ago

Salt Lake City Fire Dept...

Carlysle Price

Woman and three cats saved from kitchen fire

A woman was taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire started in her home Friday evening, according to officials.

12 hours ago

American Tyler Thompson Jr, center, sits in court in Kinshasa, Friday, June 7, 2024. Three American...

Christina Malkia, Jessica Donati and Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Two Utahns implicated in a coup attempt in Congo go on trial before a military court

The military trial of 51 suspects, including three Americans, accused of being involved in a coup attempt in Congo last month has opened in the country's capital of Kinshasa.

12 hours ago

FILE: Plymouth Fire Department's new ambulance. (Mike Anderson/KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Woman killed after being ‘accidentally shot’, Rich County sheriff’s say

A 75-year-old woman was accidentally shot while in her home Friday afternoon, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

13 hours ago

Officials urge people to stay safe in this early heatwave. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Crowds grow around Pineview as heat wave continues

Weber County Deputies are urging everyone to take care of themselves as crowds head reservoirs to try and escape the heat. RAGNAR Relay runners race despite it.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Mailman considered a hero after helping a woman who fell