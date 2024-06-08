SLCPD investigating hit-and-run, pedestrian left in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they’re investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday in the Glendale neighborhood.

At 3:21 a.m., officials received reports of a crash near 1040 South Redwood Rd., according to a press release.

Officials report that when they arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground with critical injuries.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, a car going north on Redwood Road hit the man as he crossed the road,” the release stated.

Officials said the driver who hit the man did not stop and likely continued north. There is no information about the driver or their car, according to officials.

The man was not near a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, the release stated.

SLCPD reported the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and detectives are working to confirm his identity.

Officials ask that anyone with information on this crash or the driver call 801-799-3000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the CityProtect website.