Man dies after car is ‘fully engulfed’ on Interstate 80

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol reported Saturday morning that a man died after his car “became fully engulfed” by flames on Interstate 80 at approximately 3:18 a.m.

“On the I-80 westbound ramp going to the airport, a vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge support column,” Officials with UHP said.

The Department of Public Safety reported the car had left the road and struck the column head-on. They said the car was actively burning when firefighters arrived.

Officials report firefighters responded to put out the fire, when they found the driver still inside the vehicle with fatal injuries.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues.