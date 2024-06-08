On the Site:
TRAFFIC & ROADS

Landslide takes out Teton Pass, officials warn travelers

Jun 8, 2024, 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

WYDOT officials report a landslide took out part of the road at Teton Pass Saturday morning. (Court...

WYDOT officials report a landslide took out part of the road at Teton Pass Saturday morning. (Courtesy: WYDOT)

(Courtesy: WYDOT)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

JACKSON, WY — Wyoming Department of Transportation reported a landslide damaged Teton Pass Saturday morning, and travelers should expect detours.

In a Facebook post, officials said the roadway at milepost 12.8 on Teton Pass, has catastrophically failed, and a long-term closure is expected.

Crews were working on the area to construct a detour around the damage, but the whole road was taken out. Officials said mud and debris overwhelmed the drainage ditch.

This is the second incident this weekend, the first taking place Friday morning at milepost 15.

Crews will continue working to clear the pass, according to WYDOT officials.

 

Traffic & Roads

