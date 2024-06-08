Park ranger at Bryce Canyon dies from injuries sustained in a fall

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Jun 8, 2024, 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

A park ranger at Bryce Canyon National Park died from injuries sustained in a fall late Friday night, according to a press release from the National Park Service. 

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — A park ranger at Bryce Canyon National Park died from injuries sustained in a fall late Friday night, according to a press release from the National Park Service

Ranger Tom Lorig, 78, tripped and fell while on-duty Friday night around 11:30 p.m. According to the release, he was working with the visitors at the park’s annual Astronomy Festival. As he was directing a visitor to a shuttle bus, Lorig fell and hit his head on a large rock, according to the release.

After the visitor witnessed what had taken place, other park rangers were notified. Life-saving efforts on Lorig were unsuccessful.

A statement on the death of Lorig was posted on the Bryce Canyon Facebook page.

“Tom Lorig served Bryce Canyon, the National Park Service, and the public as an interpretive park ranger, forging connections between the world and these special places that he loved,” said Park Superintendent Jim Ireland, “As our community processes and grieves this terrible loss, we extend our deepest condolences to all of Ranger Lorig’s family and friends. We also want to express gratitude to the National Park Service and Garfield County emergency services staff who responded as well as to the bystanders who assisted NPS first responders.”

Lorig started his work with the NPS at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park in 1968.

 

