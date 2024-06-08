Jazz Forward Brice Sensabaugh Stops By Utah Royals Match

SANDY – Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh showed up to support the Utah Royals in their match against the Washington Spirit.

The Royals hosted the Spirit at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, June 8.

The Ohio State product attended the NWSL contest.

”Brice Sensabaugh has stopped by,” the Royals posted on X.

Sensabaugh recently completed his rookie season in the NBA. The Jazz selected Sensabaugh with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

During his first season with the Jazz, the forward averaged 7.5 points per game on 39.0 percent shooting. He also recorded 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 18.3 minutes per contest.

Sensabaugh saw action in 32 games as a rookie.

Utah Royals FC this season

The Royals entered the match with a 1-1-9 record, sitting in last place in the NWSL standings with only four points.

Utah’s match against Washington is broadcast on ION, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

