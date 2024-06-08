On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals Suffer Sixth Straight Defeat With Loss To Washington Spirit

Jun 8, 2024, 7:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY – The Utah Royals suffered a sixth consecutive loss after falling at home to the Washington Spirit.

Royals drop sixth straight match

The Royals hosted the Spirit at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, June 8.

RELATED: Jazz Forward Brice Sensabaugh Stops By Utah Royals Match

Utah lost to Washington, 1-0.

Wins and draws have been tough to come by for the Royals this season. Saturday’s contest was no different.

The Royals had their opportunities but allowed the Spirit to dictate much of the contest and come away with a victory.

Both teams saw early chances in the finishing third of the pitch.

Around the midway point of the opening half, the Spirit began to press the Royals and eventually broke through with a strike.

In the 26th minute, the Spirit found the ball bouncing around the box after a corner kick when Kate Wiesner attempted a pair of shots before her second kick resulted with the ball finding the back of the net for a goal.

It was Wiesner’s first NWSL goal and gave the Spirit a 1-0 lead.

During the first 45 minutes of action, the Royals controlled possession for 54 percent of the opening half. However, Washington was able to record two more shots than Utah’s five, including five shots on goal to only two on target by the Royals.

Each team earned a pair of corner kicks in the half. One of Utah’s came on an error from Washington’s goalkeeper. The Spirit took advantage of one corner to bounce the ball around the box before find the back of the net for a goal.

In the second half, the Spirit appeared to be on the verge of multiple goals. However, Washington was unable to break through again.

Utah’s offensive struggles this season continued against the Spirit and the Royals had limited opportunities in the second half despite multiple substitutions.

In the end, Washington managed to play keep away over the final half and secure a win. The Spirit controlled possession for 53 percent of the contest.

Utah was outshot by Washington, 15-9, including 10-5 in shots on goal.

The Spirit also had nine corner kicks to only three by the Royals.

Up next for the Royals

With the loss, the Royals dropped to a 1-1-10 record this season.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Can’t Find Net In Disappointing Loss To KC Current

Utah’s next match is on the road against Bay FC on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

About Utah Royals FC

RELATED STORIES

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Brice Sensabaugh Stops By Utah Royals Match

Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh showed up to support the Utah Royals in their match against the Washington Spirit.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Iga Swiatek Wins Third Consecutive French Open Women’s Title Over Jasmine Paolini

Swiatek overwhelmed Paolini for a 6-2, 6-1 victory that gave her a third consecutive championship at Roland Garros and fourth in five years.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball National Team Olympic Roster

WNBA star Caitlin Clark won't be headed to the Paris Olympics, according to a person familiar with the decision.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Majestics Girls Rugby Proud To Be Part Of Growing Women’s Sports Movement

Utah has their own professional men's rugby team in the Warriors, but also has a girl's high school club team in the Majestics.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Announce Changes To Amy Rodriguez’s Coaching Staff

The Utah Royals announced changes to Amy Rodriguez's staff head of the club's match against the Washington Spirit.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Says Pelicans GM Once Asked Him For ‘Jazz’ Name Back

Jazz and NHL owner Ryan Smith joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about all things basketball and hockey in Utah.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Royals Suffer Sixth Straight Defeat With Loss To Washington Spirit