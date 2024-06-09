On the Site:
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare 7-foot hoodwinker sunfish washes ashore on Oregon beach

Jun 8, 2024, 7:59 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

This image shows a hoodwinker sunfish that washed ashore on June 3, 2024, on a beach in Gearhart, O...

This image shows a hoodwinker sunfish that washed ashore on June 3, 2024, on a beach in Gearhart, Oregon. (Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium, AP via CNN Newsource)

(Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium, AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JOE SUTTON, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A rare 7.3-foot hoodwinker sunfish washed ashore on the Oregon coast earlier this week, the Seaside Aquarium said.

The massive aquatic species was found north of Seaside in northwestern Oregon along Gearhart Beach on June 3.

A buzz on social media led to curious people “flocking to the beach to see this unusual fish”, according to the aquarium.

In photos shared by the aquarium, the giant odd-looking fish shaped like a bloated silver dollar appeared to be lying on its side in the sand with its mouth open.

The fish was initially believed only to occupy the Southern Hemisphere’s temperate waters, but “that theory would be challenged as a few have recently washed ashore in California and one as far north as Alaska,” according to Seaside Aquarium.

Not a typical sunfish

The aquarium said the news of the fish reached New Zealand-based researcher Mariann Nyegaard, who said images indicated this was not just any typical ocean, or Mola mola, sunfish.

Nyegaard recognized the species that washed up on Oregon’s coast as the hoodwinker sunfish, or Mola tecta. The researcher previously discovered the new sunfish species through her research and described the unique finding in a 2017 published paper.

“This fish, hiding in plain sight, has most likely been seen/washed ashore in the Pacific Northwest before but was mistaken for the more common Mola mola,” according to the aquarium.

Nyegaard contacted the aquarium to request genetic samples of the fish and the aquarium took additional images and measurements, which led to the conclusion “that this may be the largest specimen ever sampled.”

The sea creature remains on the beach as of Saturday, the aquarium confirmed to CNN in an email.

It “will probably remain for a few more days, maybe weeks as their tough skin makes it hard for scavengers to puncture,” the aquarium said on Facebook.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

First responders remove an injured woman from the beach after she was bitten by a shark in Walton C...

Raja Razek, Dalia Faheid and Amanda Musa, CNN

3 people injured in 2 shark attacks at neighboring Florida beaches just 90 minutes apart

Three people were injured in two shark attacks within just 90 minutes of each other Friday at neighboring beaches in Walton County, Florida, authorities say.

2 hours ago

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - MARCH 17: In an aerial view, immigrants wait under an international bridge afte...

Elliot Spagat, Associated Press

How Biden’s new order to halt asylum at the US border is supposed to work

President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a halt to asylum processing at the U.S. border with Mexico when illegal entries reach a threshold that he deems excessive.

9 hours ago

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: In this photo illustration, Visa credit cards are displayed ...

Cora Lewis, Associated Press

Credit card delinquencies are rising. Here’s what to do if you’re at risk

Seriously overdue credit card debt is at the highest level in more than a decade, and people 35 and under are struggling more than other age groups to pay their bills.

10 hours ago

n a blow to the Justice Department, Google's antitrust case will be determined by a judge – not a...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Google cut Uncle Sam a $2 million check so it could avoid a jury trial. A judge just agreed

A US federal judge ruled on Friday that an antitrust lawsuit brought by the US government against Google will be decided by a judge and not a jury after Google wrote the government a check, paying back the full amount of monetary damages the lawsuit sought.

24 hours ago

FILE - This brick house in Winnetka, Ill., seen Friday, May 6, 2011, was featured in the 1990 movie...

Associated Press

‘Home Alone’ house being sold. Swinging paint cans not included

The home of Kevin McCallister’s hijinks is changing hands for $5.25 million.

1 day ago

(left) The iconic photo from the Moon looking at Earth during the Apollo 8 voyage, taken by Astrona...

Associated Press

Former astronaut William Anders, who took iconic Earthrise photo, has died in Washington plane crash

The former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic “Earthrise” photo showing the planet in 1968, was killed Friday in a plane crash.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Rare 7-foot hoodwinker sunfish washes ashore on Oregon beach